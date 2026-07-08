A lost explorer. A child slave. A princess.

An ancient shame to be kept secret.

A society on the edge of collapse.

The Mechanical Crown takes you to Lagonia, a huge valley hidden within a ring of impassable mountains. Cut off from the rest of the world, it is about to receive its first visitor for centuries.

How this works: This weekly serial is free to read or listen to. Subscribe to receive new episodes to your email inbox or within the Substack app. The reading experience is closer to watching a television show or reading a comic than it is to the classic novel. Episodes are accompanied by behind-the-scenes author notes and you get to witness the story coming together in real time.

About the author Hi! I’m Simon and I’ve been writing serial fiction since 2015. That means I publish my stories week-by-week, to your inbox. Previous works include A Day of Faces, No Adults Allowed and Tales from the Triverse. I also publish a weekly newsletter about writing, productivity, technology and others bits and pieces.

This is the Reforged edition of The Mechanical Crown. If you’ve read an earlier version, if you think you know the story…expect the unexpected.

Season 1: ‘Harbinger’

Survival / Relics: 2-episode premiere, 7 August 2026 Machinery of state Relics Before the drop Machinery of state Cry of the worker Ring of chalk The city on the hills Appearances Promises and favours Melt All seasons end The Ice Runner Blind Faith Harbinger Rumours and lies Arranging the board

More of my stories