Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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R.N. Wolf's avatar
R.N. Wolf
20h

I thought this was great. I liked how you started right in the middle of the action and then explained as you went. I also enjoyed how you attached animate actions to inanimate objects. This is something I'm trying to get better at in my own writing. Well done!

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
21h

Great job of setting the mood. I was sure you would end up in hell...

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