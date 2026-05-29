Today I have a (very) short story that was an experiment in rapid writing. Being an experiment, it may well fail. Let me know in the comments. More thoughts and behind-the-scenes down below, including the real-life inspirations.

It wraps around me, the dark, less a blanket and more a smothering, pressing on my eyes, crushing me in the narrow space between the tunnel’s curved low roof and the water, filling my lungs, blocking my ears. To turn back is impossible, the boatman already bearing me on ceaselessly, unheeding of alarm or objection. No sounds from my mouth to change this course. It is my turn, and forwards is the only direction, as the underground river flows me towards the cathedral chamber.

Water laps at the boat, the hull breaking on the walls with collisions that surely announce our end; the boatman continues, unconcerned, heaving with his oar. It scrapes against the walls of the tunnel. The water is too shallow for paddling, a murk thick with unmentionable filth driven beneath the earth by days of storms, so he drives it into the rock instead.

A carving in the hill, marked only by a small wooden hut, invisible to most travellers. Only those whose time has come are permitted to find it. Into the wooden hut, an iron door, bolted shut from the inside, unlocked for those who deserve it. Diagonal rain welcomed me to the threshold, the surrounding peaks silhouetted momentarily against distant lightning. Sharp fingers bursting forth from the earth, clawing free from what lies below while I ignore their warnings and begin my descent.

One hundred and six slippery steps, carved into the rock, blast marks still evident on the walls. A railing runs down the side of the forty-five degree incline, rusting metal shavings threatening worse injury than a slip on the steps. Into the centre of the world where the stale air is forever cold. At the bottom, a jetty and the boat, with its boatman. We exchange no words, do not dare look upon each other. There is no possibility of confusion, for the river flows only one way.

In the tunnel, light is begrudgingly offered by the lantern fixed to the stern, my body casting rippling shadows against the walls. The jetty long receded into the nothingness, there is the boat and its passengers and the water in which it sits: ahead is black, behind is black. The boat and me and the boatman, in our silence, all quiet save for the water and the clang of the hull on the walls. No creatures here; not yet. Minutes pass, perhaps, my time on the surface flickering away from my memory. Skies and hills as vague dreams of another life, incomprehensible fantasy when confronted by the dark. The first tunnel was dug by a child, a tallow and ash candle gripped in his mouth: he scraped away at the rock and earth with a broken tool while the burning fumes scraped away at his tongue, then his teeth, then his gums, then his lungs. Seven years to the dark, falling apart, parts of him never returning from the dark. The boy dug a vein in the earth, then the work continued with pickaxe and explosives, an endless hunt for spoils that were never found. No treasure is to be had here; the dark takes away, it never provides.

A light glimmers, so small at first I must be hallucinating. Nearer, and the light is real, and then we are into the cathedral chamber, a cavern extending in all directions hundreds of feet into the mountain, carved by a cataclysmic whirlpool ages past. The rains above filter down into the soil, through the rock, finding gaps and cracks and coming together as the waterfall that arcs over my head.. The boatman has his own destination, so I clamber onto the damp rock and watch the boat disappear into the far tunnel, continuing on its way.

Water roars about me, spray flicking at my eyes. I am on a raised platform, a rope and pulley at its edge beckoning. Gaslight flickers in its lamp on the wall, barely illuminating the space. There is another lantern far below, near the pit, and I wonder who keeps it alight. Lowering myself over the side, I keep hold of the rope and descend. There will be no return, no climb back to the river and the tunnel and the boat.

Twenty feet below is an incline of loose rock and abandoned tools, the remains of a camp, and perhaps a skeleton, or merely the trickery of shadows. I stumble and slip, sliding towards the final torchlight, a beacon on the shore of the pit. The Bottomless Pit, we call it, and we know nothing of its end. Green, thick liquid, opaque and impossible, inviting me in, promising refuge from my darkness. There is movement, and ripples on the surface. I untie myself and remove my clothes, then step into the water. The cold is piercing and violent. My body freezes, refusing, but I subdue it and tread deeper. I am expected in the deep.

It wraps needles around my ankles, curves up my legs, and I slip under.

Meanwhile.

Thanks for reading!

I’ve spent this week in the Peak District, staying in the historic spa town of Buxton. Appropriate for a town famed for its water and health benefits, it’s been an invigorating time.

A highlight was going to Chatsworth House and discovering that they had a book exhibition on display, including rare letters relating to 19th century serial fiction:

Amazing!

While I’ve got your attention, don’t forget that tomorrow (Saturday) I’m doing a livestream with S.E. Reid for part 2 of our mini-series all about serial fiction. Do come along if you’re available at 7.30pm UK time for Crafting serial fiction part 2: Ideas & Prep.

Join here

Author notes

The previous short story I published, back in April, took me a good month and a half to write, which was a very peculiar experience for someone more used to publishing a new chapter of a serial every week.

‘A Hierarchy of Vengeance’ needed that much time in the oven, but I wanted to challenge myself to produce something a little snappier. Which brings us to ‘We Go To The Pit’, a shorter and weirder story than anything I’ve written for years. I put it together over a couple of hours this week on the last day of the holiday, plus a bit of editing today prior to publishing.

‘We Go To The Pit’ is very short, of course, and there isn’t any plot here to speak of. It is all about atmosphere and mood and ambiguity. It’s intended to be a tactile, uncomfortable thing. You wouldn’t want to spend more than a few minutes reading this thing, and I wanted to try writing it in a single session. The narrator is barely a character, other than the sense we get of his determination. The are tiny hints of worldbuilding, but far less than my usual. This is a sparse story in every way.

This story came about after a visit to Speedwell Cavern earlier this week, while on holiday in the Peak District. Exploring caves is something I normally enjoy, when it’s done at my own pace, and as long as there’s no requirement to crawl. I like my caves to be well-lit, cavernous, and walkable. Tamed caves, if you like. The idea of actual underground cave exploration terrifies me: I don’t know how cavers do it, pressing on without knowing what’s ahead, unable to turn around in narrow spaces and all that.

Speedwell is therefore very much outside of my comfort zone. It’s so far outside of it that I nearly sat it out and let my son and wife go on the tour without me. After descending those 106 steps, there’s a rickety boat that then bumps its way down the extremely narrow tunnel. The boat journey takes about 10-15 minutes and is basically in the dark, save for dim lights at intervals along the tunnel. You can’t see the start of the tunnel or the end, so you end up in this limbo space where it’s just you, the boat and the tunnel. It’s a permanent temperature in the cave, around 7C, so we had to wear warm clothes even while it was 31C outside.

A gallery of fears

At any moment, the boat’s motor could break down. It crunches against the walls and sounds as if it should splinter into pieces. The guide merrily talks about times when the river swelled and filled the tunnel from top to bottom.

At the end is a huge chamber, although the space in which visitors can move is small. After ten minutes of shuffling about we get back in the boat for the return journey. Climbing the steps to the exit was like releasing a pressure valve in my head.

I think I might be lightly claustrophobic. I have slight control issues, in that I am more comfortable driving a car than being driven. I can’t fly a plane, but part of me foolishly would prefer to have a go rather than trust the trained pilot.

Visiting Speedwell was one of the more mentally challenging things I’ve ever done. It required me to construct a sort of mental scaffold around my brain to stop me from panicking. The entire journey I was having to keep my responses and emotions entirely in check. It meant shutting down my imagination, so that I wouldn’t endlessly catastrophise before and during. What if the boat breaks down? What if it sinks? What if the tunnel floods? What if there’s a cave-in? What if the guide is evil and leaves us alone in the cavern? What if tentacles?

All of which sounds like I hated it. But, having survived it, it was really quite the experience. And, of course, it prompted the creation of today’s short story. This story wouldn’t exist if I hadn’t somehow convinced myself to go through with the Speedwell tour, so for that I suppose I have to be grateful.

After we emerged from the tunnel, I then ran up a tall hill to its very top, in 31C temperatures, as if its height would somehow deliver a counterspell to the lingering fear of being deep underground. It was the most beautiful view I’d ever seen.

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