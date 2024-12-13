Hello! This newsletter is about writing more. I’m not going to teach you how to be a better writer — there are other people far more qualified than me to do that — but I will help you get pen to paper more frequently.

The best way to improve as a writer is simply to write, so getting those words down is really quite important.

First up, if you’re looking for my fiction, here’s a quick jump to my completed epic serial which went out on the newsletter each week for over four years:

I’ve been writing serial fiction for over a decade and have published this weekly newsletter for over four years, so there’s a lot of good stuff to dive into. Here are some starter links:

For writers

If you’re interested in writing serial fiction, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for a quickstart guide, a 22-part handbook or anything in-between, you’ll find it here:

The serial fiction toolkit

Writing great stories is step one. Next, you need to find readers — which is when things get really tricky. I’m still working this out myself, but after three years I have a few ideas.

Open the toolkit

Newsletter growth

For those of you who are more technically minded and like to know how things work, you’ll find guides and tutorials over here:

Newsletter growth

Tools & software

I like to try out new writing tools. Anything that might help me concentrate on the creative part of the process and get the technical stuff out of the way.

Tools & software

Those are good places to begin, but there’s a lot more to explore. You can browse the entire archive here, or here are more packs to dig into:

For readers

There’s nothing worse than someone giving advice who has never actually done the thing. It’s important for me to demonstrate that I’m not just making this up. I’ve been writing serial fiction for over a decade, and my most recent project was Tales from the Triverse.

It’s a science fiction and fantasy detective anthology series. A bit of everything. I serialised it every week via this newsletter between 2021 and 2026. You can read it from the start, or dive into a specific story, using this handy index:

You can also find a couple of my short stories:

Join the community

There’s a live chat that I hop onto occasionally to see how everyone is getting along. It’s a useful bit of gentle accountability! You’ll need the Substack app but it’s pretty easy to use.

Plus, of course, you’ll often find insightful comments underneath individual articles. Don’t be afraid to share your thoughts!

This is a lot. How much does it cost?

I tend to keep my writing free and open to all at the point of being published. A paid subscription gets you into the archive, where you’ll find five years of tips and tricks about writing serial fiction and building a newsletter.

It’s a lot of work to pull all this together. If you would like to support the newsletter, the best way to do it is with a paid subscription. You’ll get: