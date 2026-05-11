Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Johnathan Reid's avatar
Johnathan Reid
13h

You're definitely on a roll, Simon! I hereby anoint you – with absolutely no inherited power to do so – the Sourcerer of all Substack Cereals. [Coco-Pops, please].

On a serious note, I found serialisation of a 'completed' manuscript an excellent opportunity to a) slow read and appreciate the story more as an actual reader, b) carry out more in-depth line/copy editing, c) receive individual chapter feedback from invested readers.

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