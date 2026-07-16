Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

How Audience-Specific Content works on Substack

A quick video guide
Simon K Jones's avatar
Simon K Jones
Jul 16, 2026

Substack have rolled out a nifty new feature, which you’ll find in the editor under the More menu:

Audience-specific content makes it possible to build chunks of your newsletter which are only visible to specific cohorts. When you add one of the blocks it looks something like this:

You can adjust who receives it, add anything you like into the content area, and optionally include alternative content for anyone not in the specified audience.

This isn’t a screenshot. It’s a real subscribe button! You can test it by entering your email address. Just to make sure it’s working.

A few use cases off the top of my head:

  • Bonus material for paid subscribers (without invoking the paywall or locking comments — I think?)

  • Subscription invites that are only seen by people who are not yet subscribed

  • All CTAs for subscribing/upgrading can be hidden from paid subscribers

  • Include sponsor messages or even ads, but keep them hidden for subscribers or paid subscribers

Let me know how you might be using these down in the comments!

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon K Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture