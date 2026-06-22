Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Marie Howalt | SFF Writer's avatar
Marie Howalt | SFF Writer
2d

My brand of that is telling my editor, “So that novel that was definitely a standalone … I think it’s actually a trilogy” and, “How would you feel about a spinoff novella? I seem to be writing it …”

Anyway, I don’t think getting it wrong is a bad thing. Stories are alive, after all.

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Gail Bergan's avatar
Gail Bergan
2d

I don't write serial fiction, but I find your newsletter is supremely helpful for writing serial *anything*. I came to you for advice when considering serializing my sequel to my memoir, and now I've released Chapter 6! As you said, committing to the serial format got me off my figurative duff of thinking about that completed [albeit VERY bad] first draft of 3 years ago and actually publishing it. Now I'm excited about each week and polishing each new chapter. I was definitely NOT excited about polishing that entire book. There's something to be said for baby steps and that sense of accomplishment. (P.S. - your sense of humor also keeps me coming back.)

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