Being specific is turning out to be a very 20th century anomaly.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A filmmaker.

A musician.

A novelist.

A journalist.

A painter.

An astronaut.

A banker.

A scientist.

A teacher.

Some of these still exist. The ones on the end of the list, especially, for now. Those first five, though? They’re gone. There are no filmmakers, or musicians, or novelists, or journalists, or painters.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A content creator.

I was watching an otherwise daftly amusing Channel 4 video a few weeks back with the family and something about it has been bothering me ever since:

“I’m a content creator.” “What kind of content do you make?” “Uh, just entertainment, really.”

And yes, I know, language evolves. I’m 45, so I’m the prime age to be complaining about newfangled words that weren’t used when I was a lad, and all that. I’m very much in the ‘aunties’ age bracket, apparently, according to Time. Why can’t we go back to wearing bowler hats and riding in horse-drawn carriages, dammit?

Language does evolve, and there’s always that interplay between words and culture. That’s what makes language exciting and the best possible expression of right now. Perhaps it doesn’t matter how we describe what we do, as long as we’re still doing it. As a writer, though, I have to come down on one side or another: words either matter or they don’t. I like to think that they do. If the term ‘content creator’ had emerged organically out of some punk underground movement, perhaps this would be a different conversation. The emergence of the term into widespread use seems far more pernicious to me.

What I dislike is that ‘content’ is part of a collection of words that have escaped the corporate lexicon. Content, SKU, IP, franchise, BOM: these are all terms that belong in boardroom meetings, or marketing department discussions, but have somehow become part of regular cultural discourse. I’ve worked in marketing and communications most of my adult life, and talking about content strategy makes sense in that context, as does figuring out the content line-up for the coming month. That’s what the term is for, and where it should stay: marketing and communications within organisations.

These are business terms, and having them drift into cultural and maker discourse represents a deliberate corporatisation of art and the commodification of artists.

Of all the corpo terms, ‘content’ is the most heinous when it is applied in an artistic context. When a video game commentator is excitedly talking about SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit, pronounced ‘skew’), they are at least still being specific, and using an acronym with a precise meaning. That’s not the case with the word ‘content’, which is intended as an umbrella term, a catch-all. That same corporate drift is seen in discussions of the relative success of movies, games, books: always in the language of box office numbers, with artistic merit a distant second. That’s always been the case for the people financing the projects, but those conversations have leaked into the audience and the fans. A movie that is great but does poorly at the box office used to be an ‘underground hit’ or a ‘cult classic’. Now, it’s just a flop, to be shunned.

This corporatisation of language is no less than a hostile takeover, and it’s far from a neutral shift in vocabulary. Reducing a range of different artist types to ‘content creators’ serves to devalue them, hiding their specialisms in favour of a homogenised ‘creator’. A painter might be hard to find, or a film director. But ‘content creators’ are everywhere, interchangeable and anonymous.

Just as there’s an insatiable demand for more content, so is the need for more content creators. That demand isn’t coming from audiences, not exactly, It comes from the platforms themselves, which need an infinite supply of content to algorithmically match to humans all over the planet. User-Generated Content explains the structure: think of traditional broadcast networks, such as the BBC or CNN, but instead of being staffed by employees they instead fill their schedules with free programming provided by people who used to be in the audience. Nobody has a proper wage, most people are unpaid, and recompense is random and influenced in real time by undisclosed market factors. There are no scriptwriters, editors, directors, presenters, actors - just generic content creators. The tech ruling class call this ‘democratisation’. The absorption of all human creation into LLMs is the ultimate expression of this: content creators don’t even need to be human — the corporate executive’s dream scenario.

If this shift had been driven by the workforce, by creative people, then we might be in a better place. At times, it’s felt like we’ve been in charge, but more often than not that has turned out to be an illusory situation. The platforms turn us against each other, competing for attention in the vast swamps of YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, when the only real enemy is the platforms themselves. What began as an exciting new frontier without traditional gatekeepers has turned into a stratified environment in which MrBeast games the system by exploiting people and the next best routes to success are rage or unbridled misogyny.

And still the need for UGC to feed the hunger of the platforms.

Anonymous content creation is easier now than it’s ever been, available at the end of an LLM prompt. The slop tide washes over us all, and being a generic ‘content creator’ is perhaps the worst possible place to be in 2026 and beyond. It leaves two choices:

Enter into direct competition with the rest of the slop by making more slop. A race to the sloppy bottom. Reject homogeneity, embrace your specialist skills and try to swim to the surface.

Deciding what it is you really do is like putting on armbands to help you float. Be a writer, or a film director, or an actor, or a composer. Be a graphic designer or an illustrator or an editor. Be several of those things! But specify, define, proudly wear those badges. Don’t hide the passion for those unique, weird things you’re into.

Value what it is you do, that which you put so much time and effort into, and resist the insistence from our corpo-tech overlords that we’re all interchangeable content creators.

Individuality is a threat to the content platforms. A highly successful individual off-balances the entire system, becoming a more recognisable name than the platform itself. That creates escape velocity, resulting in that success story being able to leave the platform or dictate their own terms. Far better to reduce everyone to cookie cutter content creators, all with significantly diminished power, all thrown into competition with each other to avoid any possibility of mutual support. Cheap or even free labour, everyone chasing that elusive viral pay-out, most never hitting the threshold.

Next time we’re talking about what we do, especially if we publish our work online, let’s be precise. What is your real skillset and passion? Who are you, and what do you do?

Specificity gives us power. We can band together, support each other, push back against systems which treat us poorly. I’m pretty sure the 20th century had a word for that, too.

Anyway. I’m Simon K Jones. I’m a science fiction writer. I’m obsessed with writing about serialised storytelling. I don’t make content.

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Meanwhile.

Thanks for reading! Apologies if it was a bit ranty today. While I was prepping this piece, I had a bit of fun on Notes:

In case you missed it, the replay of part 2 of the series I’m doing with S.E. Reid is up:

Part 3 is happening LIVE on Wednesday this week. We’ll be talking about the next important step, which is writing and publishing (and keeping going).

Join up here

If you’re not following Daniel Piper, you really should. He’s a very Serious Literary Author who always has good advice, such as how to handle an apparent mugging:

I keep coming back to gaze at this:

This is extremely funny/depressing, depending on your mood:

On the subject of Naomi Alderman, I just started reading her book Don’t Burn Anyone At The Stake Today. It’s very good (obviously) and expands upon ideas I saw her speak about in Norwich a couple of years ago and then on the superb BBC Radio 4 show The Third Information Crisis.

The book is also signed, courtesy of my wife seeing a separate talk by Naomi in 2025. Norwich is great for book events, FYI.

I got to have look around the UCL campus in the Olympic Park in London last week. It’s very nifty. Check out the incredible foyer:

Right, signing off there for this week. Hope you all have good ones.