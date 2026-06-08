Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Jacqueline Saville's avatar
Jacqueline Saville
4d

I'm even older than you (47) and definitely at the curmudgeonly end of the spectrum but I tend to waver on 'content creator'. I hope it's at least sometimes used in the sense that the artist in question is not sure how to describe their fully online multidisciplinary audio-literary-visual creations that they have no preconceptions about. But I do worry that it's usually 'I don't care what I put out as long as it gets engagement and therefore drives my revenue streams'. For what it's worth, I'm a writer and performer of prose and scripts :-)

Side note - my other half's job title at a software startup used to be Content Analyst, clearly the emphasis was supposed to be on the first syllable, we always put the emphasis on the 2nd syllable.

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Erica Drayton's avatar
Erica Drayton
4d

While I think it might seem like our generation is in trouble because we see a younger generation all about the LLMs, I have to remind myself that I live in a bubble. That we all live in the bubble of our own creation. I have multiple bubbles. Some only have the one. In that bubble we see what we want to see and generalize it to the wider world. But, as it turns out, even with the millions of “content creators” that exist, it’s still quite a blip in the map of a fully functioning (and no less dysfunctional) world.

I don’t see a world where there will be less doctors and lawyers much in the same way I don’t think there will be less journalists labeling themselves as such. Or writers saying they write and knowing the difference.

What bothers me more is when someone is choosing to be a “content creator” and refusing to acknowledge they can be that AND….

To me the label of content creator simply applies to the method one uses to share whatever their creation/passion/joy is. And equally how it is consumed. But a techtuber, for example, is no less a journalist than a New York Times employee who’s never started their own YouTube channel. But that techtuber feels less worthy of the title even though they may have been reviewing tech for nearly two decades and who I’d consider highly qualified. And it’s just because they happen to put the tech they review on YouTube. Nonsense.

I think we have more choice and with more choice comes more responsibility. There will always be those who dish slop and those who watch slop. The machine feeds the machine. But the machine, thank God, is actually not as big and all powerful as many might lead us to believe.

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