We finished our books! Now what?

Well, this was delightful. Just having got back from her US book launch, Eleanor Anstruther joined me for a live chat about the mixed feelings that always accompany the completion of major projects.
We discuss:
Fallout’s winding road to publication and how it caught the attention of Empress Editions
How the Tales from the Triverse finale took longer than expected
Trying to host a book launch when London’s transport network goes on strike
My print plans for Triverse
Online communities and meeting cool people
The button you really shouldn’t press during a live stream
Thank you Mona Mona, Cherry Coombe, Ever Blue | Serial Romance, CPro99, Kell Willsen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Eleanor Anstruther! Join me for my next live video in the app.