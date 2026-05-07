Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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We finished our books! Now what?

Simon Jones and Eleanor Anstruther in the house
Simon K Jones's avatar
Eleanor Anstruther's avatar
Simon K Jones and Eleanor Anstruther
May 07, 2026

Well, this was delightful. Just having got back from her US book launch, Eleanor Anstruther joined me for a live chat about the mixed feelings that always accompany the completion of major projects.

We discuss:

  • Fallout’s winding road to publication and how it caught the attention of Empress Editions

  • How the Tales from the Triverse finale took longer than expected

  • Trying to host a book launch when London’s transport network goes on strike

  • My print plans for Triverse

  • Online communities and meeting cool people

  • The button you really shouldn’t press during a live stream

Thank you Mona Mona, Cherry Coombe, Ever Blue | Serial Romance, CPro99, Kell Willsen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Eleanor Anstruther! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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