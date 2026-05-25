My family first connected to the internet around 1995, when I was 15. In the thirty years I’ve been online, I’ve only encountered three memorable communities. One per decade. For a technology that was to bring us all together, that’s not a great record.

I’m curious about why these three communities resonated, and whether there’s a common thread running through them. Similar design or UX decisions? Particular technology? Specific subject matter? A unique convergence of people, place and time?

Identifying what matters isn’t purely a nostalgia exercise: it’s a way to spot the communities that are worth protecting.

Let’s find out by first time jumping all the way back to the 1990s.

1990s: alt.babylon5.uk

When my parents linked up our Acorn Risc PC to the internet, courtesy of a US Robotics modem, British ISP Pipex thoughtfully included a thick instruction manual covering how to use the internet. This guide covered the World Wide Web, Email and something called Usenet.

Usenet was a collection of bulletin boards, or newsgroups, which were an early form of internet forum. A prototype Reddit, in some ways, but smaller and nicer and less full of stupid.

I had a very specific use for Usenet, which was to chat in enormously nerdy detail about the TV show Babylon 5. There was a real buzz online in the mid-90s about the pioneering sci-fi show, not least because creator and showrunner J. Michael Straczynski (now on Substack and posting excellent essays on craft and industry) was taking part in the conversation. He popped up regularly in the US group, and the idea that the creator was there and might read your posts was revolutionary.

To rewind a bit: in the mid-90s, there was hardly any information on how TV or film was made. There were specialist magazines and occasional promo pieces released direct to VHS, but it was scraps. JMS opened up the entire process, posting a ton of fascinating material throughout the show’s run. It was in some ways a precursor to what would become DVD commentaries, delivered in real time as each episode was aired.

Also because it was the 90s, there tended to be at least a six-month gap between the original US airings and the episodes being broadcast in the UK. For a tightly plotted show with a twisty-turny story, this was a spoilery disaster for us Brits: hence the existence of the UK-specific group.

Also, I’ve been doing a rewatch blog:

alt.babylon5.uk became a daily destination for me in the latter half of my teenage years. The Babylon 5 chat was top tier, of course, but it didn’t take long to realise that there was something else going on. The names of those posting became increasingly familiar, and an organic community grew from that shared interest. There were in-person meet-ups in London and I met a good friend through the group.

In the 90s! On the internet! This was all uncharted territory. Bear in mind that dial-up internet meant connecting, downloading all of the Usenet content and then disconnecting (so as not to hog the house’s single phone line). I’d write my replies, reconnect and resync.

That slightly awkward delay was a valuable thing, I realise in retrospect. Each connection to the internet had an associated cost, which meant careful allocation of time. If I was going to write and upload some responses, I wanted them to be worth reading. I imagine everyone else was thinking the same thing.

That group was where I wrote my first serial fiction: a silly, multi-part fanfic that mixed B5 with Alien. It was very bad, but probably formative. I wrote overly-serious reviews of episodes, and even emailed a couple of them to JMS (who graciously replied).

As happens to so many things which matter to us terribly when we’re teenagers, the alt.babylon5.uk group slipped away from me in my twenties. The show was over, I had gone to university and was now an official Adult, and the internet had moved on. Usenet was a relic of the 1990s, and browser-based internet forums had taken over.

2000s: fxhome.com

Dial-up gave way to internet connections which could share the line with the telephone and transfer speeds began accelerating. Everything began to shift into the web browser, with non-WWW protocols like Usenet rapidly disappearing.

In my twenties I worked for a tech start-up, originally called CSB-Digital and later FXhome. The company produced visual effects software for indie filmmakers, students and kids who were playing around with their parents’ camcorder. Home video was making the painful transition from analogue hi8 to miniDV, mirroring in a very low-resolution way what was happening in feature film production.

It was suddenly possible to ingest and edit on a normal home computer, and you could even do cool VFX! This was the era of DIY lightsaber fights and Matrix bullet-time recreations. There were endless technical discussions of how to pull a decent greenscreen key from 720x480 pixel video with smeary colour data.

Consider that YouTube didn’t launch until 2005 and didn’t get good for years. Anyone who was daring to upload and share video on the internet in the early 2000s was a hero.

The software the company made was cool, but it was the community which became something truly special. Filmmakers of all ages, many total beginners, all trying to figure out new technology while researching and learning about film theory and history. As with Usenet, the fxhome.com forum soon reached cultural escape velocity and became about much more than making films.

Most of the internet looked like this in the early 2000s.

It was clearly a refuge for some, with many teenage Americans living in tiny towns and lacking any friends who shared their passion for filmmaking suddenly discovering an entire world of enthusiasm. There were many teenagers active on the forum but it was almost always civil, with a self-moderating attitude that was still possible at that kind of scale. There were hundreds, sometimes thousands of users, but it never tipped over into mass-scaling.

During the US election there was once a 50-page discussion about the presidential candidates and parties, which stayed polite and inquisitive throughout. Contributors from around the world and of every political persuasion. This was when Obama was re-elected, as I recall. Can you imagine? Some younger people showed up full of bluster and hot air, but it didn’t take long for them to settle in after recognising the benefits of being part of a community rather than trolling it.

Again, I met people in real life. Lots of them, in fact! Many of those kids went on to form legit filmmaking careers: Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer founded Corridor Digital and found immense success on YouTube, Matt Plummer is at Framestore and has worked on pretty much all the major VFX projects of the last 15 years, Chris Cowan is now a highly sought-after action director who has choreographed The Witcher, Star Wars and Shang-Chi. There are many more such examples.

The fxhome.com forum no longer exists. The company was acquired by stock footage firm Artlist and a couple of years later the forum and other community features were shut down. The company now develops generative AI software.

I made friends in that community, and the community created a cultural footprint that is still visible today. It helped hundreds of young filmmakers take their first steps, and that legacy can’t be erased.

2020s: Substack

Choosing to use Substack to send out my newsletter was fairly simple in 2021, when that’s all it did. At the time I hadn’t anticipated it leading to a hugely rewarding community of writers and readers.

In those early days there were no community features built into the platform, which meant DIYing it. Fictionistas grew out of that needs: a publication aimed at connecting writers. There was a Discord (of course) and monthly meet-ups hosted by Jackie Dana and Geoffrey Golden . This was the wild west era of Substack, before anybody had properly figured out how to use it for fiction. I wasn’t aware of anyone else publishing serial fiction.

As with Usenet and fxhome.com back in the day, there is a fuzzy, hard-to-define community benefit that emerges from technical difficulty. If a community has to work hard simply to exist and do what they want to do, it builds in a level of commitment and a willingness to share. That friction becomes the heat that powers the lasting connections between people. The common shared experience of trying to figure things out is a powerful bonding agent.

That foundational community was vital and became the springboard into what we have today. Substack added the Recommendations system, then Chat and Notes and Live. I expect there have been thousands of new fiction writer arrivals, and serial fiction has gone from a niche, weird thing I was doing to something hundreds of writers are embarking upon every month. Even as the Substack designers have worked to remove the friction, the community has remained and blossomed.

I’ve met a lot of new people via my writing on Substack, online and in real life. Collaborations are there to be had for anyone who wants to work with others. I’ve met for coffee with Substack writers in Norwich. I went to Eleanor Anstruther ’s book launch last month. I’ve popped along to a pub quiz and a summer party that were chock full of writers who use Substack. On top of that I’ve had conversations and collaborated with a long list of wonderful people: podcasts, live streams, competition judging, relay short serials, guest posts - an awful lot of interesting projects that wouldn’t have happened without the broader community I’ve discovered on Substack.

Three communities, then: a nerdy science fiction Usenet group, a techie amateur filmmaking forum, and a fiction writing social network.

The communities that didn’t stick

A brief word for the communities that came and went. These all seemed useful at the time, but ultimately had no lasting impact.

Facebook : useful at first because it was less about building new communities and more about keeping in touch with your existing communities. Friends, family, colleagues. As it drifted away from that into becoming about mass advertising, it ended up feeling more like a prison.

Twitter : I never found this useful for community. I don’t think I ever formed a new, meaningful relationship with another human, and I certainly never met anyone or started an exciting new project as a result of tweeting. It was a useful source of links, information and news for a time - but increasingly less so with each passing year. It was dead even before Musk took it over. Journalists seemed to get more out of it back in the day, and it clearly forged many new careers in that direction (it’s presumably also why journalists now seem to be hopelessly addicted and unable to quit the habit). That wasn’t something I ever experienced.

Instagram : briefly a cool way to see photos from people you know, or from artists you admire. Gradually became a very bad advertising billboard.

Reddit: this seemed like the natural successor to Usenet, if ever there was going to be one. For me, Reddit has always been too cruel, too ego-centric and too needy to replicate the relaxed, no-pressure environment of the 1990s newsgroups.

Recurring factors in successful online communities

There are recurring elements in my three online communities. This could be coincidence, or they might be repeating indicators of a healthy online gathering.

A common topic of interest

My Usenet experience was defined by the television show Babylon 5. The 2000s forum was brought together by a love of filmmaking and visual effects. My shard of Substack is united by fiction writing.

In all these cases, the original reason for gathering together became less critical over time. The community that forms from a single interest needs to become self-sustaining, to avoid becoming monotonous or short-lived.

Small-to-medium scale

All three of these communities were of a manageable size. I was able to get to know almost everyone. Even if I didn’t know somebody well, I would recognise their name at a glance when their posts appeared.

Substack would seem to be an anomaly here: it’s a hugely successful platform that is growing user numbers rapidly. The key thing to observe here is that while the platform overall is scaling up massively, the individual experience of any one user remains at human-scale. Substack isn’t presenting itself as a ‘global town square’. It’s a series of small rooms, but with really good doors and windows.

As such, I’m deeply embedded within the fiction writing sub-community. The rest of Substack is out there somewhere, but it’s not relevant to my experience.

Diversity of thought

Outside of the central point of interest (B5, VFX, fiction writing), each of the communities were otherwise diverse in their composition. A wide range of ages, genders, nationalities (well, other than alt.babylon5.uk which had to be UK-based for practical reasons), political outlooks, and so on.

A community that is too narrow in thought either collapses, becomes incredibly boring or descends into purity-test nonsense. A community with a spectrum of opinions is more comfortable with itself: debate will be deeper, people will be more tolerant, and everything will be more interesting.

All three of the communities I’ve highlighted weren’t afraid to host a range of outlooks; critically, everyone was polite, respectful and able to argue their point without being a dick.

Friction creates strong bonds

Usenet in the 1990s was quite tricky to get into. Anything to do with the internet was difficult in the 90s!

Filmmaking and DIY VFX were incredibly difficult in the 2000s. Forums were easy to use, but the friction was in the activity being discussed.

The early days of Substack required real effort to build community outside of your own publication. Everything is much easier now, but there’s still a requirement for writers to put in the effort: connections are more frequently made via being proactive, rather than waiting for an algorithm to deliver something on a plate. Substack, for me, is actual social networking, rather than simply a delivery mechanism for social content.

Going beyond the screen

It’s presumably no coincidence that all three of the online communities I’ve described here also tipped over into ‘real life’. They didn’t remain bound by the screen and keyboard. Friendships, creative collaborations and meet-ups all emerged from the connections made online.

That’s never happened on other platforms for me: in fact, I’d actively avoid trying to encounter anyone from Twitter on the street. Facebook doesn’t count, because the only time that platform was useful was back when it connected me to people I already knew offline.

Going to the effort of meeting people face-to-face is really an indicator of other attributes: trust, interest, respect, safety and so on. Those have to be in place.

No ads

Possibly the elephant in the room, here. Usenet had no ads back in the 90s. The filmmaking forum had no ads (other than being a forum run by a software company that was selling filmmaking software). Substack, as of mid-2026, has resisted ads (other than writers promoting their own work).

The absence of ads makes for a more pleasant environment, of course. That’s true online or offline. There’s more to it than that, though: as soon as ads appear in a community, the platform holder is incentivised to prioritise communications in a different way. Design decisions are made and algorithmic feeds are tweaked to prioritise ad delivery, which fundamentally breaks the vital organic movement of a healthy community.

How about you?

That’s my experience, How about you? Have you found weird, niche corners of the internet that have been worth your time over the years? Or have you had a more positive experience of the big legacy platforms from the likes of Meta and Twitter/X?

Leave a comment

Meanwhile.

I’m in the Peak District! Buxton, to be specific.

Caves, towers, forests, beards

Being somewhat Up North, the expectation is for it to be colder and somewhat inclement in the weather department; instead, Europe is being hit by a heat dome which has resulted in 30C temperatures which feels more like being in the Mediterranean. A guy running a market stall assured me this was Not Normal, and that we should try it in the winter when everything is iced over and snowed under.

I'm writing this on a train back from Manchester, a train with no air conditioning. It is hot. On the plus side, it's nifty being able to edit a newsletter through the mobile app.

As always, lots of useful story fodder everywhere we go here.

Elsewhere, I'm talking to some people about illustrations for my next serial. More on that when I'm back from holiday.

Take it easy, everyone! Thanks for reading.