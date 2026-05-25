Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Angelica Thorne | Fiction's avatar
Angelica Thorne | Fiction
1d

Substack has felt different to me from other online spaces.

I came here expecting a publishing platform, but what surprised me was the slow recognition that happens when people keep showing up for each other. You read someone’s work and leave an actual comment. They answer. Then their names become familiar. Eventually, it starts to feel less like shouting into the void and more like standing in a small room with people who are also trying to make something.

It matters more than I expected. The friction is a part of it. You have to look for the right people, read carefully, respond honestly, and build trust over time.

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Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
17h

Ah, the 90s online … this is where I tell you (and the world, I guess) that I met my husband on IRC (Internet relay chat) in the mid-90s and that was dedicated to a TV show as well, “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”. For some reason, though, Australia (and I think the rest of the world) got the episode a day or two later, which kept us offline for a day or two, although I do have vague memories of popping on and everyone being super vague and trying not to spoil. I suppose I should tell that story properly some day…

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