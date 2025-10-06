Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Mike Sowden's avatar
Mike Sowden
Oct 6, 2025

Fully agree, and thank you for making me realise all this fully, because I hadn't really done so until now.

I just finished watching season 1 of Murderbot (Apple), which was a joy. Season 2 is on the way, but - in this case, it's definitely "serialised" because the books by Martha Wells have paved the way and the show (which Wells is involved with) is sticking ptetty closely to them so far. So maybe that's a last bastion of serialised TV - the books-into-TV variety?

(One exception to this: the heavily serialised For All Mankind, also on Apple and also brilliant, which gets away with its hefty delays between seasons by jumping forward a decade within the show's timeline each season.)

Otherwise - you're right, all of us waiting years for the "next episodes" is increasingly ludicrous. I feel like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has now been hamstrung by this, and now it's only getting one and a half more seasons to wrap up when there's only been 30 episodes so far - which is only just over a full season's worth of 90s Star Trek! (Also, of all the recent ST shows, SNW has been the most "monster of the week", so its serialised aspects have been muted.)

What all this makes me think is: the first people to reintroduce proper, lengthy, timely serialised storytelling back onto TV are going to make an absolute killing, and if serial novelists are a big part of that new renaissance by providing them with an already-tested map, I'm all for it.

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Lisa Fransson's avatar
Lisa Fransson
Oct 8, 2025

I have thought many times that I miss the connections the "Did you watch xxx last night?" brought. That time is firmly passed.

Streaming services have many advantages, but it can be really hard to find the good stuff.

(And I loved Babylon 5, and I used to translate Star Trek episodes for DVD)

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