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A stunning return to form, as season 4 dispenses with the truncated shuffling about of the Minbari War and finally pulls the trigger on retaking Earth.

This is one of those episodes that from the first shot right up until the ‘Directed by’ credit after the into sequence, I’m playing the “is it Mike Vejar?” prediction game.

It is Mike Vejar, and it’s his most visually ambitious episode to date. From the opening flash of the lights coming on, to every single shot in the damn thing being some kind of dynamic dolly or orbiting track, ‘No Surrender, No Retreat’ redefines the Babylon 5 visual vocabulary. How they managed to squeeze the complexity of some of these shots into the usual weekly shooting schedule I have absolutely no idea.

Looks like I picked the wrong day to stop sniffing glue

Before we address all that bombast, let’s instead focus on the one scene that doesn’t have a hyper-energetic camera: in G’Kar’s quarters, as Londo attempts to build a bridge between them. It would be an excellent episode without this, thanks to all the exciting Earth Civil War stuff, but it’s the G’Kar and Londo scenes that provide the contrast against which the Earth storyline pops. The script takes a ten minute detour away from the action into G’Kar’s quarters, only for it to become the most exciting scene in the episode.

G’Kar is being stubborn, and annoying, and is completely, entirely justified in his responses. Londo is being unreasonable, given his past actions, yet is absolutely attempting to do the right thing. The essential part of the scene is that Londo fails, and is rejected by G’Kar. That failure serves in turn to ramp up the tension prior to the Proxima III battle: it conjures a looming sense of dread.

The turnaround at the end, when G’Kar sits beside Londo in the Zocalo bar, feels earned and perfectly timed. That G’Kar’s presence is revealed by another Vejar shot, the Narn’s inimitable chin moving blurrily into frame, is a nice touch: far more effective than simply cutting on his arrival. Londo’s reaction is a mixture of relief and grief, played to perfection.

Meanwhile, the main plot! The propulsive energy of the episode runs from start to finish, with Vejar keeping the edit tight and those sweeping camera shots always motivated. There are more tracked VFX shots in this episode than we’ve seen before, especially on the bridge of the White Star. Season 3 always had to be locked-off, and having the camera mobile really helps to establish the bridge as a real space. While there’s a couple of dodgier shots hidden in the battle, for the most part the VFX here are accomplished and serve the story well — a vast improvement from the shonky Drakh battle a few episodes back.

Marcus’ communication with the resistance on the planet’s surface tries hard, but I’d say the only slight mis-step is that Proxima III is never more than a CGI sphere in the background, which makes it hard to care about the stakes. The focus is (rightly) on the ethical conundrum faced by the Earthforce captains, but given how the fate of the colonists is vital to that decision we could have done with a little reinforcement.

For more on the battle, I endorse every word in this tactical analysis video:

Thanks to Mike Miller for pointing me at that one!

One funny thing, watching Babylon 5 in 2026 and post-The Expanse, is how incredibly close the ships always are to each other. I understand why it’s done, for dramatic purposes, and that this was very much the standard established in Star Wars and even Star Trek, but after watching (and reading) the more realistic scale of The Expanse it is rather comical to see the bridge of the White Star with a burning Earth destroyer right outside the window.

Every scene in which Sheridan or the Earth captains are arguing, debating orders, talking about Clark’s illegal activities and killing of civilians hits harder now than it did in the 90s.

Plus, we get a short but excellent scene with Vir and Garibaldi, and some welcome glimpses of Corwin doing his thing in C&C. It’s the most ambitious episode we’ve had for a while and it’s executed with style and skill.

Next up is ‘The Exercise of Vital Powers’.

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‼️ SPOILER STUFF ‼️

Garibaldi is off to Mars! That’s not going to end well for anyone. It’s remarkable to think that we’re only two episodes away from ‘The Face of the Enemy’. On a rewatch, I like that we don’t yet know what is going on with Garibaldi: his resignation and now departure from the station feels odd, like the character is being sidelined, and on first watch I didn’t know what to make of it. It felt so out-of-character for the show, in the way it was breaking the established rule of the ensemble cast. Sheridan, Ivanova, Garibaldi, Franklin — that is the show! How can Garibaldi not be there?

We have the first seeds of the next phase of G’Kar and Londo’s relationship. While not exactly a spoiler, as we’ve seen it foreshadowed, this episode opens the door to where they end up in that ‘War Without End’ flash-forward. Although I’m not entirely sure whether that’s still part of the timeline?

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