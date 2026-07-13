Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Michael Dunne Writes's avatar
Michael Dunne Writes
1d

I enjoyed this; I'm not in the Reedsy universe - and, honestly, how many universes are there for writers and is it possible (or even advisable) to be in all of them? I mean, I've only recently discovered Substack for pity's sake!

Since I just published a new novella over the weekend, I had a crash course in the latest tools available through Amazon and Draft2Digital. My efforts included both eBook and paperback copies published via Amazon and eBook on D2D (although I'm getting around to their paperback version this week).

I didn't really see anything important here Reedsy could provide that the others could not.

I will say, I've steered my fiction writing ship to Scrivener and generally like it as a writing tool. But I'll also admit that once I compiled and exported my manuscript into Word for my editor, that's exactly where it stayed until it was finished—I did not edit in Scrivener because the thought of having to compile and export every single time I had a revised version for someone to review was not something I looked forward to.

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J. M. Elliott's avatar
J. M. Elliott
2d

My understanding is that Reedsy only accepts professionals who have worked for traditional publishers in their marketplace—which seems a bit disingenuous from a company that claims to be for indie authors. I’m indie because I don’t want a Big Five mentality influencing my work. Why not give writers options?

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