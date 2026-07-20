Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Quain Holtey's avatar
Quain Holtey
17h

Great review, Simon. Ive been experimenting with different writing softwares trying to find something I enjoy that's also functional and feature rich, and this seems like a really good option! I currently use Campfire, which has been nice, but its new software, too, and besides the frustrations thay come with that, it tends to chug quite a bit with larger projects, which can be quite distracting. Ill need to look more into Deckle, though paying another $100 for a writing software i may not enjoy is a pretty big risk. Ill have to check their refund/trial policy :)

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Michael Dunne Writes's avatar
Michael Dunne Writes
11h

Didn't you say this wasn't a review? It sounded like a review . . . 😉

As someone who has a) had Scrivener for a long time, b) only just started using Scrivener in a meaningful way (post-Windows 3.0 update), and c) as an editor, disdained Scrivener's value compared to Word manuscripts, the thought of a NEW writing tool/platform made me run, screaming, from the room!

I've also just published my novella "Villainy" through both Amazon's KDP and D2D, in both eBook and paperback formats. I cannot imagine having to compile and export the final draft that I sent to my editor (the amazing Jill Boehme), go back into Scrivener and manually resolve all the editorial inputs, read and revise again . . . and again . . . and again . . . with each ellipsis representing another compile and export.

As a writer, that's really my only beef with Scrivener. How in the world am I supposed to keep different versions of my book straight?

As an editor, Scrivener is a non-starter. ALL of my editorial tools and macros are in Word, and nothing else.

So, yeah, the thought of another tool that does basically the same thing as Scrivener (although it might be simpler to learn and have a cleaner, more whiz-bang compile and export engine) isn't really enough—at least at this point—to pry $200 from my already Tiny Tim-sized budget.

Still, once I stop hyperventilating, I'll probably keep a keen eye out for your updates on Deckle (and what's up with that name?!).

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