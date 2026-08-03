Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Zuria Nagadya's avatar
Zuria Nagadya
1d

The unglamorous consistency is what most people skip and that’s exactly where the results come from.

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Marcello Iori's avatar
Marcello Iori
10h

Great, very useful. I’m actually writing serial fiction here. Look into it

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