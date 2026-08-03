If you’re thinking of trying to write your own serial fiction project, you’re in the right place. This is a 7-hour masterclass conversation presented in six parts from myself and S.E. Reid, discussing everything to do with the process of serialisation.

We’ve been in the trenches and have worked on many serial projects, so everything we talk about comes from direct experience. We’ve made mistakes, learned a lot, and these videos are us sharing that knowledge in the hope that you can sidestep some of those same pitfalls (and plot holes).

Crafting serial fiction playlist

What is serial fiction?

Planning & preparation

Writing and publishing

Finding readers

Getting paid (in theory)

Ebooks, paperbacks & wider distribution

Meanwhile.

On Friday I release chapter 1 of The Mechanical Crown, my new serial. This is very exciting and not a little intimidating. Cover reveal coming soon!

Gearing up for that premiere and me being away all weekend at TFNation is why I’ve gone for a simple post today — that said, I think having all of the Crafting serial fiction videos in one place is probably a helpful thing.

As well as prepping TMC for launch, I’ve also been working on a new short story with the working title of ‘On the other side of the street’. It’s a concept that’s been buzzing around my head for years, and reading Cory Doctorow’s Enshittification and listening to him on Jon Stewart’s recent podcast bumped the idea back to the top of the pile:

I’m not sure when the short will be ready — I should be focusing on the new serial, but my brain is resisting doing one thing at a time. The problem I’m facing is that life is too short, and I really need to have multiple concurrent projects on the go. Easier said than done! Time wrangling.

Right, I will see some of you on Friday for new fiction!