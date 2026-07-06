Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Crafting serial fiction part 5: Getting paid (in theory)

It's a get-a-couple-of-quid-very-slowly scheme
Simon K Jones's avatar
S.E. Reid's avatar
Simon K Jones and S.E. Reid
Jul 06, 2026

We get to the big one: making money. Or, at least, it can be the big one, if you allow it. If you want it, there are levers to pull. You may want to simply write and not be sullied by the vagaries of capitalism. Perhaps there’s a happy place somewhere in the middle.

In part 5 we poke at what we’ve done to turn our writing into an income stream of sorts. You may have noticed that neither me nor S.E. Reid are livestreaming from a mega-yacht, so use that to calibrate expectations.

Some stuff that we do cover:

  • When to turn paid subscriptions on

  • Expectations around growth, time, free:paid ratios and so on

  • Why having a non-fiction element can really help

  • The unpleasant bits: refunds, chargebacks, strange people, obligations

  • The various paid models for newsletters:

    • Early access

    • Premium archive

    • All paywalled / part-paywalled

    • All free!

  • Pricing, and knowing what to charge

  • How all of this affects the sort of audience you are building

  • Other options and platforms: Patreon, Ko-Fi, Wattpad

  • Hints of ads and sponsorship on Substack

I use the ‘premium archive’ approach. Everything I send out on the newsletter is free for everyone to read. After six months, posts slip into the archive. Paid subscribers get full access to that back catalogue, which contains 5+ years of my witterings.

If you’d like to jump into that back catalogue, it’s easy to upgrade. Or if you’re perfectly happy on the free newsletter — then carry on. Thanks!

Dive into the Write More back catalogue.

Thanks for watching! Any questions?

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Meanwhile.

The launch of my next serial, The Mechanical Crown, draws nearer. A big part of the work so far has been working out how much of a rewrite it is going to be. This is the first time I’m serialising from a (theoretically) completed manuscript, which creates a very different process to my usual. I’m nearly there, though.

Some bits to read:

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