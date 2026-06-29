Crafting serial fiction part 4: Finding readers

You’ve planned what you’re doing, you’ve started putting words to the page, and you’ve published some chapters of your serial fiction project.
So…where is everyone?
Part 4 of our Crafting serial fiction mini-series attempts to grapple with that exact question. In here you’ll find:
Finding readers:
Figuring out your publishing model
Whether to mix non-fiction and fiction
The reality of newsletter growth timescales
Algorithms and how to not go mad
How to get noticed on Substack Notes
BookFunnel, collaborations, podcasts and more
Handling feedback:
Most readers are quiet and that’s fine
When and how to dive into your comments sections
Responding to positive comments
How to manage rude and abusive comments
What to do about constructive criticism and polite negativity
Community:
The snowball effect
Using Substack Chat, Discord
Discussion posts
Livestreams
Recognising names and faces
Plus some other bits and pieces. You know me and S.E. Reid.
You can catch up on previous episodes of this mini-series here:
Thanks for watching!