Crafting serial fiction part 4: Finding readers

You’ve planned what you’re doing, you’ve started putting words to the page, and you’ve published some chapters of your serial fiction project.

So…where is everyone?

Part 4 of our Crafting serial fiction mini-series attempts to grapple with that exact question. In here you’ll find:

Finding readers: Figuring out your publishing model Whether to mix non-fiction and fiction The reality of newsletter growth timescales Algorithms and how to not go mad How to get noticed on Substack Notes BookFunnel, collaborations, podcasts and more

Handling feedback: Most readers are quiet and that’s fine When and how to dive into your comments sections Responding to positive comments How to manage rude and abusive comments What to do about constructive criticism and polite negativity

Community: The snowball effect Using Substack Chat, Discord Discussion posts Livestreams Recognising names and faces



Plus some other bits and pieces. You know me and S.E. Reid.

You can catch up on previous episodes of this mini-series here:

Thanks for watching!