Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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Crafting serial fiction part 4: Finding readers

Building your audience, handling feedback and finding community
Simon K Jones's avatar
S.E. Reid's avatar
Simon K Jones and S.E. Reid
Jun 29, 2026

You’ve planned what you’re doing, you’ve started putting words to the page, and you’ve published some chapters of your serial fiction project.

So…where is everyone?

Part 4 of our Crafting serial fiction mini-series attempts to grapple with that exact question. In here you’ll find:

  • Finding readers:

    • Figuring out your publishing model

    • Whether to mix non-fiction and fiction

    • The reality of newsletter growth timescales

    • Algorithms and how to not go mad

    • How to get noticed on Substack Notes

    • BookFunnel, collaborations, podcasts and more

  • Handling feedback:

    • Most readers are quiet and that’s fine

    • When and how to dive into your comments sections

    • Responding to positive comments

    • How to manage rude and abusive comments

    • What to do about constructive criticism and polite negativity

  • Community:

    • The snowball effect

    • Using Substack Chat, Discord

    • Discussion posts

    • Livestreams

    • Recognising names and faces

Plus some other bits and pieces. You know me and S.E. Reid.

You can catch up on previous episodes of this mini-series here:

Crafting serial fiction part 1: What is it?

Crafting serial fiction part 1: What is it?

Simon K Jones and S.E. Reid
·
May 18
Watch now
Crafting serial fiction part 2: Planning & Prep

Crafting serial fiction part 2: Planning & Prep

Simon K Jones and S.E. Reid
·
Jun 1
Watch now
Crafting serial fiction part 3: Writing & Publishing

Crafting serial fiction part 3: Writing & Publishing

Simon K Jones and S.E. Reid
·
Jun 15
Watch now

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