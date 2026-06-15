Crafting serial fiction part 3: Writing & Publishing

We’re back with part 3 of our mini-series all about Crafting serial fiction. This episode is all about writing and publishing, once your serial is going out into the world. You’ve completed your planning and prep and the story is in the wild.

Catch up on previous episodes

During the episode we go chronologically through the experience of publishing serial fiction, and how each phase brings its own challenges (and joys!).

Getting started : early chapters

The hump : getting past the tricky 20% or 20k threshold

The long slump : being in the middle of it

Landing the plane: endings

We’ve got a couple more episodes to go in this series, with the next one focusing on audiences: finding readers, building a community, and all of that. Keep an eye on your inbox if you want to watch live.

Thank you Sean Thomas McDonnell, The Warden’s Archive, Kate M. Sine, Peter G. Madsen, Laurie MacIntosh, Scoot and many others for coming along.