Crafting serial fiction part 3: Writing & Publishing

We’re back with part 3 of our mini-series all about Crafting serial fiction. This episode is all about writing and publishing, once your serial is going out into the world. You’ve completed your planning and prep and the story is in the wild.
During the episode we go chronologically through the experience of publishing serial fiction, and how each phase brings its own challenges (and joys!).
Getting started: early chapters
The hump: getting past the tricky 20% or 20k threshold
The long slump: being in the middle of it
Landing the plane: endings
We’ve got a couple more episodes to go in this series, with the next one focusing on audiences: finding readers, building a community, and all of that. Keep an eye on your inbox if you want to watch live.
Thank you Sean Thomas McDonnell, The Warden’s Archive, Kate M. Sine, Peter G. Madsen, Laurie MacIntosh, Scoot and many others for coming along.