Crafting serial fiction part 1: What is it?

It has begun! The first part of a live video mini-series about crafting serial fiction, hosted by myself and S.E. Reid. We’re going step-by-step through the process of writing serial fiction, from ideas to audiences.

Before diving into the nuts and bolts, it seemed sensible to define what serial fiction is, at least from our point of view. What define serial fiction, and what isn’t serial fiction? Where did it come? What is its history? Is it a new concept, or has it been around for a while (spoiler: it’s very old).

In part 1 we cover some of this:

What is the difference between a series and a serial?

How 16th century serial fiction isn’t all that different to 21st century serial fiction

The golden age of serials in the 19th century

Why many of the canon classic novels are the DVD box sets of their time

Why publishing forgot all about serials in the 20th century

The impact of television, film, radio and comics

How the arrival of the internet took us right back to the 16th century

My hot take on why publishing made a huge error when it abandoned serials in the 20th century in favour of The Novel

In June we’ll be back with part 2, which will be focusing on ideas and prep.

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