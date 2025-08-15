Write More with Simon K Jones

Write More with Simon K Jones

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According to Mimi's avatar
According to Mimi
Aug 24, 2025

The juxtaposition of these two very different mindsets is a thing of beauty.

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Michael S. Atkinson's avatar
Michael S. Atkinson
3d

The contrast really is so brilliant here. Baltine's allies of convenience are abandoning him: Lola's friends are with her, in one way or another.

I don't know which way the spell's going to go but either way, this is just a brilliant scene.

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